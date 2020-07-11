Two injured after light aircraft crash in Galway field

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been injured and brought to hospital following a light aircraft crash this afternoon in Co Galway.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash in a field in Killimordaly.

The incident occurred at around 12.45pm today. Two people were injured and taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway.

The scene is currently preserved and the Irish Aviation Authority has been notified.

Gardaí said no further information is available at this time.