Two men arrested as gardaí recover firearm during raid of Dublin home

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested following the raid of a house in Ballyfermot last night during which gardaí recovered a firearm.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force carried out a search of a home in the Ballyfermot area of Dublin as part of an intelligence-led operation targeting organised crime in Dublin.

Gardaí recovered a firearm during the course of last night’s operation and arrested two men aged 47 and 52.

They are both currently detained at Ballyfermot Garda Station under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.