Two men arrested after cash, cigarettes and phones stolen from businesses overnight

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested as part of Operation Thor following a number of overnight burglaries in businesses in Co Wicklow and Co Wexford.

Shortly after 2am, a number of men forced entry into a filling station in Gorey Town.

Cigarettes, along with an undisclosed sum of cash were taken.

A short time later, convenience stores in the villages of Redcross and Rathnew were burgled, along with a phone shop in Wicklow Town.

Sums of cash, cigarettes and mobile phones were taken during the raids.

During a follow-up operation involving gardaí attached to Special Crime Operations, Dublin-based garda units and the Garda Air Support Unit, a car was intercepted in the Bawnogue area of west Dublin.

Two men aged in their 20s were arrested at the scene following a foot chase.

Both men are currently detained at Wicklow Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The car involved in the incident has been removed from the scene for forensic examination.

A large quantity of cigarettes, along with phones, sim cards and other property were recovered from the car by investigating gardaí.

The investigation is ongoing.