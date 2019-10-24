Two men arrested after cannabis and cocaine worth estimated €200k seized in Co Galway

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after gardaí seized cannabis and cocaine worth an estimated €200,000 in Co Galway.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime groups operating in the western region, gardaí from the Galway Divisional Drug Unit, assisted by Western Region Armed Support Unit and local gardaí, carried out a search operation in a wooded area near Ballinasloe.

During the course of the search, a number of containers which were buried in the ground were discovered.

They were found to contain cannabis and cocaine (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €200,000.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the investigation. They are currently detained at Galway Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.