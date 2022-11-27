Arrests made after two men armed with screwdrivers rob cash and medication from Dublin pharmacy

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested following a robbery at a pharmacy in Donnybrook, Dublin yesterday.

Shortly after 2pm, gardaí were alerted after two men brandishing screwdrivers entered a pharmacy in the Donnybrook area and threatened staff.

They fled from the scene on foot after taking a sum of cash, a phone and medication from the store.

In a follow up operation, detectives from the Donnybrook District carried out a search and arrest operation in the Clonskeagh area and arrested two men aged in their 40s.

Quantities of medication were also recovered.

Both are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Irishtown Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing.