Two men arrested in connection with Dublin riots to appear in court today

TWO YOUNG MEN charged in connection with the riots in Dublin will appear before the courts today.

A man in his late 20s and another in his late teens were arrested in the city yesterday morning over incidents tied to the investigation into the riots.

Advertisement

They will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later this morning.

The riots took place on the evening of 23 November. Rioters attacked gardaí, looted shops, set fires and damaged vehicles.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information about the events on the day or anyone involved in organising or participating in them to contact the Garda investigation team at Store Street Garda Station at 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any other garda station.