Sunday 22 August 2021
Two men arrested in connection with aggravated robbery in Rathcoole

A shop in Rathcoole was the scene of a robbery yesterday evening.

By Emer Moreau Sunday 22 Aug 2021, 3:52 PM
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

GARDAI HAVE ARRESTED two men following the aggravated robbery of a shop on Main Street, Rathcoole, Co. Dublin, which occurred at approximately 9:30pm yesterday.

Two armed males entered the premises and made threats to staff before taking an amount of cash. They fled the scene on foot and were later seen entering a vehicle.

The vehicle was seen traveling outbound on the M9 in the Kildare area. The vehicle came to a stop when it came off the road and collided with a ditch, with both occupants fleeing on foot.

Two suspects were located and arrested with the assistance of the Garda Air Support Unit and Garda Dog Unit.

A search of the suspects’ vehicle recovered an amount of cash as well as an imitation firearm, a hammer and other items.

Both males, aged in their 20s, were taken to Clondalkin Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

They have since been released and a file will now be prepared for the DPP.

