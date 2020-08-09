This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 9 August, 2020
Two men aged 25 and 35 arrested in relation to three burglaries in Co Kildare

Gardaí stopped a car after receiving reports of burglaries in the Maynooth and Celbridge areas.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 9 Aug 2020, 1:37 PM
1 hour ago 8,295 Views 6 Comments
File photo of gardaí at a traffic checkpoint on the Long Mile Road, Dublin.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men in relation to three burglaries carried out in the Leixlip area of Co Kildare in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí began conducting searches after receiving reports of burglaries in the Maynooth and Celbridge areas of Co Kildare.

During this search, a vehicle failed to stop for Gardaí when requested to do so.

Gardaí said that “a managed containment operation” ensued, which concluded when the vehicle came to a stop on the Cappagh Road, Dublin 11.

The occupants of the car, two men aged in 25 and 35, were arrested a short time later.

Both men were brought to Leixlip Garda Station where they are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing, Gardaí said. 

