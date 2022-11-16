Man and teenage boy charged in connection with fatal stabbing at Tralee cemetery

A MAN AND a teenage boy have been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing at a funeral in Tralee, Co Kerry last month.

Tommy Dooley was stabbed to death while attending the funeral of a friend in Rathass Cemetery in Tralee.

His wife was also seriously injured in the incident.

The two males, one aged in his 20s and one in his teens, were arrested yesterday in connection with the incident. They have since been charged.

They are due to appear before Tralee District Court at 10.30am this morning.

Two men have already been charged with Tommy’s murder: his brother, Patrick Dooley (35), and another relative, Thomas Dooley (41) of Bay 10 Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.