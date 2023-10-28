Two men charged after being arrested in Donegal by gardaí investigating alleged human trafficking

TWO MEN HAVE been charged after being arrested for organised crime related offences by gardaí investigating the alleged trafficking of people into Ireland for the purpose of labour exploitation.

The man, aged 35 and 28, were arrested on Tuesday and detained in Co Donegal garda stations under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

The investigating gardaí, with international colleagues, are probing the alleged trafficking of people into Ireland for the purpose of labour exploitation.

This international law enforcement operation involved a joint investigation team which has been established with law enforcement in Latvia. It has also been supported by Europol, with its officers were present in Donegal during the operation on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The two arrested men have now been charged.

They are expected to appear before a special sitting of Ballyshannon District Court at 6.30pm today.

In a statement on Tuesday, An Garda Síochána said it “understands that victims of these crimes may not always be in a position to report themselves, maybe there is opportunity to speak to a garda who you might meet at any location”.

“Importantly, An Garda Síochána appeals to any person with any information on these heinous crimes or suspects that any person is the victim of human trafficking to speak up, talk to a member of An Garda Síochána, either at your local garda station, the Garda Confidential Phone Number 1800 666 111 or to any members of An Garda Síochána.”

Comments have been closed as persons have been charged.