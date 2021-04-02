#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 6°C Friday 2 April 2021
Two men due in court charged over robbery of cash-in-transit employee in Limerick

The incident happened in Annacotty on 15 January.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 2 Apr 2021, 10:02 AM
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

TWO MEN ARE due to appear in court charged over the robbery of a cash-in-transit employee in Co Limerick earlier this year.

The incident happened in Annacotty on 15 January, when the employee was assaulted at a cash-in-transit van at a retail premises.

A masked man had exited the passenger seat of a car that had pulled up beside the van, and threatened and assaulted the employee before taking a bag he was carrying.

However, no cash was taken during the incident and no serious injuries were reported.

Three men, two in their 40s and one in his 30s, were arrested in relation to the incident on Wednesday following an operation in Limerick.

They were detained at Henry Street and Roxboro Road garda Stations under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Two of the three men who were arrested have now been charged. 

The two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, are due to appear before a special sitting of Ennis District Court at 4pm today. 

Comments are closed as persons have been charged. 

