#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 17 January 2022
Advertisement

Two men due in court over armed robbery in Co Kildare on Saturday

Two men entered a premises on the main street in Castledermot armed with a handgun and a hammer.

By Jane Moore Monday 17 Jan 2022, 2:21 PM
31 minutes ago 2,390 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5657032
File photo of Naas District Court.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
File photo of Naas District Court.
File photo of Naas District Court.
Image: Eamonn Farrell

TWO MEN ARE due to appear in court today charged in relation to an armed robbery that occurred in Kildare.

The incident occurred shortly after 2pm on Saturday 15 January when both men entered a premises on the main street in Castledermot armed with a handgun and a hammer.

They went behind the till area and proceeded to empty a sum of cash into a bag before fleeing the scene in a car.

They were found and arrested by gardaí a short time later. No injuries were reported.

The men, one aged in his 40s and the other in his 20s, are due to appear before Naas District Court today.

Comments are closed as persons have been charged. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie