Two men due in court over armed robbery in Co Kildare on Saturday

TWO MEN ARE due to appear in court today charged in relation to an armed robbery that occurred in Kildare.

The incident occurred shortly after 2pm on Saturday 15 January when both men entered a premises on the main street in Castledermot armed with a handgun and a hammer.

They went behind the till area and proceeded to empty a sum of cash into a bag before fleeing the scene in a car.

They were found and arrested by gardaí a short time later. No injuries were reported.

Advertisement

The men, one aged in his 40s and the other in his 20s, are due to appear before Naas District Court today.

Comments are closed as persons have been charged.