Two arrested men released without charge in investigation of woman's body found in Westport

Saturday 21 August 2021
By Lauren Boland Saturday 21 Aug 2021, 12:25 PM
1 hour ago 3,796 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

TWO MEN WHO were arrested as part of an investigation into the discovery of a woman’s body have been released without charge.

 The men, in their 50s and 30s, were arrested yesterday.

They were detained at Castlebar Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and have now been released.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Publin Prosecutions, gardaí said.

The woman’s body was discovered at an apartment on Castlebar Street, Westport in  Co Mayo, on Saturday 31 July.

A post-mortem on the woman, who was aged in her early 40s, has been completed, but the results are not being released for “operational reasons”.

