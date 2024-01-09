Two men seriously injured after knife attack in Dublin city centre

LAST UPDATE | 27 minutes ago
TWO MEN HAVE been seriously injured after being stabbed in Dublin city centre this evening.
The attack occurred just before 8pm on Hardwicke Street in Dublin 1.
Emergency services treated both men at the scene before they were taken to the Mater Hospital.
Their injuries are understood to be serious but not life-threatening.
A garda spokesperson said that no arrests have yet been made and that investigations into the incident are ongoing.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Gardaí at Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600.
With reporting by Niall O’Connor
have your say