Two motorcyclists killed in separate road incidents in Roscommon and Kerry

TWO MEN DIED in separate road incidents yesterday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a van at Moyvane North, Listowel, Co Kerry on Saturday at around 7pm.

The male driver of the motorcycle, who was in his 40s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the van, a man in his 70s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry, for treatment for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening at the time.

The road is currently closed.

Advertisement

Gardaí in Listowel are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

In Roscommon, another motorcyclist died following a collision on the R357 Ballinasloe to Shannonbridge Road, at Cloneish.

The incident occurred at around 5:15pm and involved a car and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 30s, was taken to Ballinasaloe Hospital where he was pronounced deceased later in the evening.

No other injuries have been reported.

The R357 Ballinasloe to Shannonbridge Road, remains closed this morning. Local diversions are in place.

Any road users who were travelling on this road between the hours of 4:45pm and 5:30pm and has camera footage (including dash-cam), are asked to make this available to Gardaí.