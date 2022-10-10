Two people arrested as €1.26 million worth of cocaine seized as vehicle searched at Dublin Port

A MAN AND a woman have been arrested following the seizure of €1.26 million worth of cocaine at Dublin Port.

As part of ongoing investigations targetting people suspected of involvement in transnational organised crime, Revenue and gardaí carried out a joint-intelligence led operation today.

The operation resulted in a vehicle being stopped in Dublin Port.

In a subsequent search of the vehicle, 18kg of cocaine was located. The drugs, with an estimated value of €1.26 million were seized.

The services of the Garda Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and Customs dog James were utilised during the search of the vehicle.

A 54-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were arrested in relation to drug trafficking offences. They are currently being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Store Street Garda Station.

“The continued collaboration between An Garda Síochána and our colleagues at Revenue Customs Service, has dismantled a significant importation route for cocaine to be smuggled through our ports of entry,” Acting Assistant Commissioner of Organised & Serious Crime Paul Cleary said following today’s operation.

“This joint activity assists in our goal to keep people safe and seize dangerous drugs, preventing them from reaching our communities,” he said.