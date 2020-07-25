This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 25 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two people rescued by RNLI lifeboat after their jet skis suffer engine problems in Dublin Bay

The two people came into difficulties with their jet skis just off North Bull Wall last night.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 25 Jul 2020, 11:14 AM
1 hour ago 4,422 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5159719
Image: RNLI
Image: RNLI

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been rescued after their jet skis experienced engine issues in Dublin Bay last night. 

At 9.11pm, Dublin Coast Guard requested Dun Laoghaire RNLI to assist two people on separate jet skis which had engine issues just off the North Bull Wall. 

The lifeboat was launched at 9.20pm with five crew on board and made its way to the scene, arriving at 9.35pm. 

The crew assessed the situation on arrival and saw that the two jet skis had drifted north towards Bull Wall and into shallower water which was out of the lifeboat’s reach. 

The crew then made a decision and requested help from the station’s smaller inshore lifeboat Realt Na Mara which was launched at 9.55pm. 

Arriving on scene at 10.10pm, the inshore lifeboat took the two vessels in two, after nearly two hours at sea.

The two lifeboats arrived back in Dun Laoghaire Harbour at 11.20pm

Weather conditions at the time were described as good with slight wind and good visibility. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The volunteer crews involved were happy to have located the two people quickly last night with light fading fast in the area with a lot of shipping traffic and return them to shore safely,” Dun Laoghaire RNLI lifeboat press officer Liam Mullan said. 

“It’s important to remind everyone to make sure that their vessel engines are thoroughly checked regularly by a professional before taking to the water and always have a suitable means of communication to call the Irish Coast Guard for help,” he said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie