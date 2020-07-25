Two people rescued by RNLI lifeboat after their jet skis suffer engine problems in Dublin Bay

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been rescued after their jet skis experienced engine issues in Dublin Bay last night.

At 9.11pm, Dublin Coast Guard requested Dun Laoghaire RNLI to assist two people on separate jet skis which had engine issues just off the North Bull Wall.

The lifeboat was launched at 9.20pm with five crew on board and made its way to the scene, arriving at 9.35pm.

The crew assessed the situation on arrival and saw that the two jet skis had drifted north towards Bull Wall and into shallower water which was out of the lifeboat’s reach.

The crew then made a decision and requested help from the station’s smaller inshore lifeboat Realt Na Mara which was launched at 9.55pm.

Arriving on scene at 10.10pm, the inshore lifeboat took the two vessels in two, after nearly two hours at sea.

The two lifeboats arrived back in Dun Laoghaire Harbour at 11.20pm

Weather conditions at the time were described as good with slight wind and good visibility.

“The volunteer crews involved were happy to have located the two people quickly last night with light fading fast in the area with a lot of shipping traffic and return them to shore safely,” Dun Laoghaire RNLI lifeboat press officer Liam Mullan said.

“It’s important to remind everyone to make sure that their vessel engines are thoroughly checked regularly by a professional before taking to the water and always have a suitable means of communication to call the Irish Coast Guard for help,” he said.