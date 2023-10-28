Two women hospitalised after being attacked by XL Bully dog in Co Waterford

TWO WOMEN HAVE been hospitalised following a serious dog attack in Waterford City.

The incident occurred around lunchtime yesterday in an area in St John’s Park which is in the centre of the city.

The dog understood to be an XL Bully Pitbull attacked one woman aged in her 30s and the other who is in her late teens.

Emergency services who attended the scene included gardaí, an ambulance from University Hospital Waterford and a Waterford City and County Council dog warden.

The dog was subsequently seized by the WCC warden.

The two women, believed to have been seriously injured, are still receiving treatment in hospital.

In a statement gardai said: “Gardaí attended the scene of an incident with a dog. Emergency services were at scene and removed two women (30s and late teens) from the scene to University Hospital Waterford for treatment.

“The dog was seized by the WCC Dog Warden.”

Garda investigations are ongoing.

Sinn Féin councillor and animal rights activist who is based in Waterford City John Hearne said he wished the two ladies who were attacked “a speedy and complete recovery”.

However, he slammed the delay on plans to overhaul animal welfare since a vicious attack on a young boy in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford left him with serious facial injuries last year when he was attacked by the same type of dog. A woman has since been charged in relation to control of the dog and has pleaded guilty.

The woman admitted responsibility for the attack in court earlier this month by her XL bully which resulted in serious injury to the young boy.

Judge Cormac Quinn also directed preparation of victim impact reports at Wexford Circuit Court. The matter was then put back to the court sitting of 28 November.

Alejandro Mizsan, then aged nine, was attacked by an XL Bully dog while playing outside his home in Enniscorthy last November. He suffered horrific injuries in the attack and spent weeks in hospital in Dublin.

Hearne said: “The Government promised a complete overhaul of legislation around dog controls and animal welfare but nothing has been published yet.

“This issue seems to be way down the line for them (Government). I’m forever campaigning for Waterford City and County Council to do more around animal welfare and non of the authorities seem interested.”

The dog attack was also condemned by Independent councillor Donal Barry who lives in the St John’s Park area.

Barry explained that he was “concerned” about the attack on the two women and said that if a child had been the victim they “would not have stood a chance”.

“These dogs need to be brought under effective control and muzzled. This breed of dog being allowed in our communities is hugely concerning as they can cause serious injuries,” Barry said.

“Only earlier this month a man was mauled to death in Sunderland by the same type of dog. I would like to pass on my best wishes to the two women who were attacked here in Waterford.”

54-old Ian Langley was attacked near his Sunderland on 3 October and later died in hospital from severe neck injuries.

Government action

In the wake of the attack the Government said it would add more breeds to the dangerous dogs list if necessary. Dog control in Ireland falls under the Departments of Agriculture, Rural Development and Housing and Local Government.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said in the aftermath of the Enniscorthy attack that there is a list of dogs that require muzzles and leads when they are out in public and this does not always happen.

He said: “What happened in Wexford was horrifying. We have to take every step we can to ensure that policy is being implemented and enforced and also if there is anything additional we can do, we assess what that is.”

Yesterday, Minister McConalogue was advised by the Advisory Council on Companion Animal Welfare that images of dogs like pugs, bulldogs and French bulldogs in advertising and marketing has contributed to increased popularity of the breeds in Ireland.

The Council believes that advertisers, media organisations, social media influencers, manufacturers and retailers should refrain in future from using imagery of the dogs.

The Advisory Council on Companion Animal Welfare was set up in 2021 to advise the Minister for Agriculture on animal welfare issues and includes representatives from the DSPCA, ISPCA, Irish Kennel Club, Dogs Trust, The Association of Pet Dog Trainers, UCD School of Veterinary Medicine, The Irish Blue Cross, Veterinary Ireland and the department.