Man arrested after two women knocked to the ground in separate robbery attempts in Dundalk

TWO WOMEN WERE knocked to the ground in Dundalk, Co Louth yesterday afternoon, with one woman, aged in her 60s, getting her handbag stolen from her.

A man, aged in his 20s, has since been arrested for both incidents.

Gardaí believe a man assaulted and knocked one woman, aged in her 70s, to the ground and attempted to take her handbag at around 2pm yesterday afternoon.

No items were taken from the woman and the man fled the scene.

Shortly after, at approximately 2.30pm, Gardaí believe the same man pushed another woman, aged in her 60s, to the ground and stole her handbag. He allegedly fled on foot with the stolen items.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said this afternoon that a man has since been arrested for robbery and attempted robbery and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed these incidents to contact them.”

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Williamson Place, Bachelors Walk and the Seatown areas of Dundalk yesterday afternoon between 1.00pm and 3.00pm and who may have noticed any unusual activity is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.