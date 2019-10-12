This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 12 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

One person killed and mass evacuations ordered as Typhoon Hagibis bears down on Japan

It is forecast to crash into land in central or eastern Japan early this evening.

By AFP Saturday 12 Oct 2019, 7:40 AM
1 hour ago 13,601 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4848491
This NASA image showing the outer parts of Hagibis reaching Japan.
Image: Twitter/NASAHurricane
This NASA image showing the outer parts of Hagibis reaching Japan.
This NASA image showing the outer parts of Hagibis reaching Japan.
Image: Twitter/NASAHurricane

POWERFUL TYPHOON HAGIBIS has claimed its first victim even before making landfall in Japan, as potentially record-breaking rains and high winds sparked evacuation orders for more than 1.6 million people.

Rated “large and very strong”, the storm has also forced the cancellation of two Rugby World Cup matches, disrupted the Japanese Grand Prix and grounded more than 1,600 flights.

It is forecast to crash into land in central or eastern Japan early this evening, packing maximum gusts of 216 km/h Japan’s Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

But hours before the worst of the storm arrived, its outer bands claimed a first casualty in Chiba, east of Tokyo, which was also badly hit by a powerful typhoon last month.

“A 49-year-old man was found in a toppled mini truck. He was sent to hospital but confirmed dead,” Hiroki Yashiro, a spokesman at Ichihara Fire Department, in Chiba, told AFP.

Hagibis is forecast to be the first storm rated “very strong” to hit the main island of Honshu since 1991, when the category system was introduced, local media said.

By midday, 1.64 million people in the affected area were under non-mandatory evacuation orders, with authorities urging the elderly, disabled and those with children to leave early.

Hagibis is an unusually large storm, expected to bring “brutal winds and violent seas” to large swathes of the country, the weather agency said.

The expected rainfall, in particular, has sparked concern, with the JMA warning that high tides ahead of a full moon increase the risk of flooding.

It has issued warnings for strong winds, high waves, landslides and serious flooding for large areas of Honshu.

japan-asia-typhoon Surging waves hit against the breakwater and a lighthouse at a port in Kiho. Source: PA Images

Power outages

With the centre of the storm still hundreds of kilometres away in the Pacific, torrential rain was falling and tornado-like gusts of wind ripped into several homes in Chiba, destroying one.

Five people including a three-year-old boy were sent to hospital, but none suffered serious injuries, the local fire department told AFP.

The JMA has forecast half a metre of rain for the Tokyo area in the 24 hours to midday on Sunday, with more for the central Tokai region.

Television footage showed gigantic waves smashing into coastal breakwaters and residents living near a river in Tokyo piling up sandbags in front of their houses.

Others have nailed wooden boards to the frames of windows.

By 9 am local time (1 am Irish time) 11,600 households in Chiba had already lost power. The region was badly hit by another powerful typhoon in September.

Automakers, including Toyota and Honda, have shut down their factories, and many supermarkets and convenience stores in the capital closed, a day after residents shopping for typhoon supplies emptied the shelves.

Rugby, F1 disrupted

The storm has also thrown two major sporting events into disarray, delaying Japanese Grand Prix qualifiers scheduled for today and forcing the cancellation of two Rugby World Cup matches: England-France and New Zealand-Italy.

The storm could also jeopardise a key match-up between Scotland and Japan scheduled for tomorrow.

japan-rugby-wcup-ireland Ireland's Rugby World Cup match is due to go ahead this morning. Source: Aaron Favila/PA Images

Officials are not expected to make a final decision on that game until tomorrow morning, after they have assessed any damage to the venue and transport links.

Scotland face elimination if the match is axed and have warned they could take legal action if the game is cancelled. World Rugby called the threat “disappointing”.

The storm is also causing transport chaos over a long weekend in Japan.

Japanese airlines have scrapped more than 1,660 domestic flights and some 260 international flights on Saturday, NHK said.

Many bullet train lines from the capital are suspended, along with both overground and some subway lines serving the Tokyo area.

The storm has also forced the first all-day typhoon closure of Tokyo’s Disneyland and DisneySea theme parks, with doors shut from Saturday until at least noon on Sunday.

Japan is hit by around 20 typhoons a year, though the capital is not usually badly affected.

Hagibis is bearing down on the region just weeks after another powerful storm, Typhoon Faxai, hit the area with similar strength, killing two and causing major damage in Chiba.

More than 36,000 homes were damaged or destroyed in Chiba, and the local government has urged those in affected buildings to take shelter elsewhere during the storm.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie