Looking at your career options? TheJournal.ie and UCD Smurfit Business School have an MBA Scholarship for one reader

HAVE THE EVENTS of the past 10 months spurred you into thinking about the direction of your life and career?

Options may not seem plentiful at the moment given travel limitations and the economic situation but a new programme at UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School is offering perfect flexibility for aspirational business leaders.

It has launched a new, two-year, part-time Modular Executive MBA (EMBA) and has partnered with TheJournal.ie to offer one reader a scholarship to cover 100% of tuition fees – worth more than €30,000 – for the full course, starting August 2021.

The course requires two days of attendance each month. Dates are locked in before commencement and modules typically spread out evenly over the course of the programme, which allow participants to make fixed arrangements with colleagues and employers before it begins.

The curriculum builds on students’ previous experience and gives practical skills in business topics such as finance, strategy, marketing, accounting, economics and human resources. Students will also undertake a term foundation at the start of each term to introduce modules, as well as complete four hours per module online.

“The Smurfit modular EMBA provides an unequalled opportunity to develop your leadership skills, accelerate your career and build your network whilst applying what you are learning in real-time in the workplace,” according to Sophie Carey, Senior Manager of the Smurfit MBA programme.

Located in Blackrock in south Dublin, UCD Smurfit School is the only Irish institute to feature in the Financial Times’ leader board of the world’s top-100 MBA programmes. If you’d like to find out more, you can join their Virtual MBA Open Event on Saturday, January 30 from 9.30am – see full details here.

The closing date for scholarship applications is 26 March 2021.

