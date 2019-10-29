This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 29 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fourth time's a charm? UK heading for December election as Labour signals support for vote

MPs are set to vote again on the holding of a general election.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 29 Oct 2019, 11:27 AM
12 minutes ago 1,088 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4870499
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Image: PA Images
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Image: PA Images

A DECEMBER ELECTION in the UK has moved significantly closer with the confirmation that Labour are to back a government motion to hold one.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed for third time last night to get sufficient backing from MPs to hold an election but will try another route today that is now likely to succeed.

Johnson has on three occasions sought to hold an election using the Fixed-Term Parliament Act, which requires two-thirds support in parliament, but failed to get the required numbers despite winning a majority on each of the votes.

Yesterday, Johnson fell 135 votes short of the 434 required to get an election after the vast majority of Labour MPs abstained.

After that proved unsuccessful, the UK government will today table a bill which will simply set the date of the next election as 12 December. This would require a simple majority in parliament.

The government had been wary of going down this route because such a bill could be amendment by opposition politicians. One such amendment being suggested is one that could hold the election a number of days sooner.

The Liberal Democrats is insisting that it is not prepared to accept Johnson’s preferred date and instead have the preferred election date of 9 December.

The party has said that it fears waiting until 12 December would give the UK government time to pass the Withdrawal Amendment Bill (WAB).

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has attempted to win them over by confirming that the Bill to implement the PM’s new deal would not be brought back before MPs.

A compromise date is therefore reportedly being considered that would allow both parties save face.

Now this morning, the Labour Party has confirmed that it will support today’s government motion to hold an election.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has repeatedly stated that he would support an election only after if the threat of a no-deal exit was removed.

In the past hour, the document officially granting the UK a Brexit extension until 31 January 2020 was published and Corbyn has said this allows him to support an election.

This, however, is despite the EU confirming that an extension was granted yesterday before MPs voted on holding an election.

Addressing his party front bench this morning, Corbyn confirmed that his party’s position will now support the holding of an election.

“I have consistently said that we are ready for an election and our support is subject to a No Deal Brexit being off the table,” he said.

We have now heard from the EU that the extension of Article 50 to 31 January has been confirmed, so for the next three months, our condition of taking no-deal off the table has now been met.

“We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie