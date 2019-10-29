Fourth time's a charm? UK heading for December election as Labour signals support for vote

A DECEMBER ELECTION in the UK has moved significantly closer with the confirmation that Labour are to back a government motion to hold one.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed for third time last night to get sufficient backing from MPs to hold an election but will try another route today that is now likely to succeed.

Johnson has on three occasions sought to hold an election using the Fixed-Term Parliament Act, which requires two-thirds support in parliament, but failed to get the required numbers despite winning a majority on each of the votes.

Yesterday, Johnson fell 135 votes short of the 434 required to get an election after the vast majority of Labour MPs abstained.

After that proved unsuccessful, the UK government will today table a bill which will simply set the date of the next election as 12 December. This would require a simple majority in parliament.

The government had been wary of going down this route because such a bill could be amendment by opposition politicians. One such amendment being suggested is one that could hold the election a number of days sooner.

The Liberal Democrats is insisting that it is not prepared to accept Johnson’s preferred date and instead have the preferred election date of 9 December.

The party has said that it fears waiting until 12 December would give the UK government time to pass the Withdrawal Amendment Bill (WAB).

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg has attempted to win them over by confirming that the Bill to implement the PM’s new deal would not be brought back before MPs.

A compromise date is therefore reportedly being considered that would allow both parties save face.

🚨🚨 Here is the Early Parliamentary General Election Bill.



Very simple legislation, going to be hard to amend this to change the electoral franchise. pic.twitter.com/qGwllmvvcx — Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) October 29, 2019 Source: Sebastian Payne /Twitter

Now this morning, the Labour Party has confirmed that it will support today’s government motion to hold an election.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has repeatedly stated that he would support an election only after if the threat of a no-deal exit was removed.

In the past hour, the document officially granting the UK a Brexit extension until 31 January 2020 was published and Corbyn has said this allows him to support an election.

This, however, is despite the EU confirming that an extension was granted yesterday before MPs voted on holding an election.

Addressing his party front bench this morning, Corbyn confirmed that his party’s position will now support the holding of an election.

“I have consistently said that we are ready for an election and our support is subject to a No Deal Brexit being off the table,” he said.

We have now heard from the EU that the extension of Article 50 to 31 January has been confirmed, so for the next three months, our condition of taking no-deal off the table has now been met.

“We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen.”