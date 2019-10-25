This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jeremy Corbyn says Labour will block Boris Johnson's bid for December election

Corbyn said that the threat of a no-deal Brexit must be “off the table”.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 25 Oct 2019, 7:41 AM
40 minutes ago 3,106 Views 8 Comments
Corbyn and Johnson in Westminster.
Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Images
Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Images

LABOUR LOOK SET to block Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s bid for a pre-Christmas election.

Johnson said yesterday evening that he wanted to be “to be reasonable with parliament” and that they could have more time to scrutinise the Brexit legislation if they submitted to a 12 December general election.

The space for an election is subject to the EU’s approval of another Brexit extension, which could come on Monday. 

Johnson is hoping to hold a vote on calling an election on Monday but Labour looks set to effectively block him again. 

Under the UK’s Fixed-term Parliaments Act, a motion for general election needs two-thirds support in the House of Commons and Johnson has twice and failed to achieve this support when must Labour MPs abstained.

Corbyn had said on those occasions that Labour would back an election once the threat of a no-deal Brexit is removed and he said last night that this is still his position.

“Take no-deal off the table and we absolutely support an election. I’ve been calling for an election ever since the last one because this country needs one in order to deal with all the social injustice issues, but no deal must be taken off the table,” Corbyn stated. 

Speaking on BBC’s Today programme this morning, Labour’s Diane Abbott said that the party wanted an “explicit commitment” that no-deal was of the table, adding “that might mean further legislation in parliament”. 

Speaking this morning, Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid told Sky News it was important to “get Brexit done” and that Corbyn was trying to “dither and delay”.


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

