'It's time to stuff the turkey': UK front pages react to decision to hold general election

The British public will go the polls on Thursday 12 December.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 30 Oct 2019, 6:57 AM
27 minutes ago 2,861 Views
LAST NIGHT, MPS in the House of Commons voted to hold a general election.

The British public will go the polls on Thursday 12 December.

A late amendment from Labour had sought to change the date to Monday 9 December but that failed by 315 votes to 295.

In the end, MPs voted for an election by 438 votes to 20. 

Now, let’s take a look at how the UK front pages reacted to last night’s developments. 

The Metro runs with “Jingle Polls!”. 

0iokejNcR61usZLOIQPB_metro

Keeping with the Christmas pun theme, the Daily Mirror runs with “It’s time to stuff the turkey”. 

7V6e6ecwSZ2ZmX7JBM8Q_mirror

The Sun, meanwhile, leads with “New Year’s Leave”. 

3BeY4szOQ36oVxdYxsqP_sun

Taking a jab at the opposition, the Daily Mail runs with “Don’t let the Grinch steal your Christmas”.

QsQBPJyLR0egO80gY816_mail

“December 12, when Britain will vote … once and for all … to deliver Brexit” leads the Daily Express. 

jJDI30akSdyRdtVWlhXp_express

The Guardian plays it straight with “Parliament breaks deadlock with December 12 election”. 

HwtP5eaVTXKCjIURF59z_guardian

Focusing on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, The Times runs with “December 12 poll will get Brexit done, says Johnson”. 

t4gVORRJR6jG5sr1it2A_times

The Independent has: “It’s on: the Brexit election.” 

rSzDctfaTwahabuyh1W0_indie

Plain and simple, The Daily Telegraph goes with “Christmas election”. 

tzHoQArxR9aOWsB5Bx8L_tele

And finally, the I runs with “Countdown begins for Christmas election”. 

k8A8E60QSeWrWLNLxB6B_thei

Hayley Halpin
