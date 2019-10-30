'It's time to stuff the turkey': UK front pages react to decision to hold general election

LAST NIGHT, MPS in the House of Commons voted to hold a general election.

The British public will go the polls on Thursday 12 December.

A late amendment from Labour had sought to change the date to Monday 9 December but that failed by 315 votes to 295.

In the end, MPs voted for an election by 438 votes to 20.

Now, let’s take a look at how the UK front pages reacted to last night’s developments.

The Metro runs with “Jingle Polls!”.

Keeping with the Christmas pun theme, the Daily Mirror runs with “It’s time to stuff the turkey”.

The Sun, meanwhile, leads with “New Year’s Leave”.

Taking a jab at the opposition, the Daily Mail runs with “Don’t let the Grinch steal your Christmas”.

“December 12, when Britain will vote … once and for all … to deliver Brexit” leads the Daily Express.

The Guardian plays it straight with “Parliament breaks deadlock with December 12 election”.

Focusing on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, The Times runs with “December 12 poll will get Brexit done, says Johnson”.

The Independent has: “It’s on: the Brexit election.”

Plain and simple, The Daily Telegraph goes with “Christmas election”.

And finally, the I runs with “Countdown begins for Christmas election”.