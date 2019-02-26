The UK had its hottest February day ever yesterday - but it wasn't quite a record-breaking day here

THE UK HAD its hottest February day since records began yesterday, when temperatures hit 20 degrees during the second month of the year for the first time ever.

Unseasonably warm conditions prevailed across the UK and Ireland on Monday, as temperatures hit the mid to high teens in both countries almost a year on from Storm Emma.

According to the Met Office, the highest temperatures in the UK were experienced in Traswsgoed in west Wales, where it hit 20.6 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures also breached the 20 degree mark in two other locations in the UK: Northolt, near London, experienced temperatures of 20.4 degrees, while Gogerddan, also in Wales, experienced temperatures of 20.1 degrees.

While it was a warm day in Ireland, the mercury didn’t quite reach the same record-breaking heights on this side of the Irish Sea.

The west of the country experienced the warmest conditions, with Met Éireann revealing that the highest temperature was recorded at Mount Dillon in Co Roscommon, where it hit 17.3 degrees.

However, a higher February temperature was previously recorded at the Phoenix Park in Dublin, where it hit 18.1 degrees on 23 February 1891.

Warm weather is expected to continue across the country today, when there will be good spells of sunshine and afternoon temperatures will range from 13 to 16 degrees Celsius.