#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Friday 7 January 2022
Advertisement

UK to deploy troops to London hospitals impacted by Covid-related staff shortages

The deployment will include 40 military medics and 160 general duty personnel.

By AFP Friday 7 Jan 2022, 9:39 AM
7 minutes ago 339 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5648165
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace leaving Cabinet Office in London yesterday.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace leaving Cabinet Office in London yesterday.
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace leaving Cabinet Office in London yesterday.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BRITAIN WILL DEPLOY troops to hospitals in London to alleviate severe staff shortages caused by the Omicron outbreak, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

Around 200 armed forces personnel will join health workers in the capital, which has been particularly badly hit by the recent upsurge in coronavirus cases leading to mass staff absences in hospitals.

“The men and women of our armed forces are once again stepping up to support their dedicated colleagues in the NHS (National Health Service) as they work hand-in-hand to protect the nation from Covid-19,” said UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

“They have shown their worth time and again throughout this pandemic, whether driving ambulances, administering vaccines or supporting patients in hospital, and they should be proud of their contribution to this truly national effort.”

The deployment will include 40 military medics and 160 general duty personnel, said the ministry.

Britain on Tuesday recorded 218,724 daily cases of the virus, the highest figure since the pandemic started.

Although deaths and patients requiring ventilators have remained steady, the sheer number of health staff testing positive for the virus and having to self-isolate is putting pressure on the system.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said there were several thousand NHS staff absent and that “having 200 extra people is going to help but it’s only a very small part of what will continue to be a very difficult situation”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said hospitals were on a “war footing” due to staff shortages, with many hospital groups declaring “critical incidents” because of the threat to crucial services.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie