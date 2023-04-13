Ukraine denies Russian claims that its troops are surrounded at Bakhmut

MOSCOW SAID TODAY that Russian forces were “blocking” Ukrainian forces from getting in or out of the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut, a claim Ukraine denies.

The head of Russian mercenary group Wagner, which has spearheaded much of the fighting for the city, said it was “too early” to say Bakhmut was surrounded.

Sergiy Cherevaty, spokesman for Ukraine’s eastern forces told AFP that Russia’s claim “does not correspond to reality”.

He said Ukrainian forces were able to “deliver provisions, ammunition, and medicines” and take out wounded troops.

However the Russian defence ministry said in a statement:

“Airborne troops are providing support to advancing assault troops, blocking the transfer of Ukrainian army reserves to the city and the possibility of retreat for enemy units.”

The statement said “Wagner assault units were continuing high-intensity combat operations to oust the enemy from the central quarters” of the city in eastern Ukraine.

Recent days appear to have pointed towards gains in Bakhmut for Moscow, with several Russian correspondents publishing images from inside the city.

The Russian-installed head of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, also made a trip to Bakhmut this week.

Bakhmut had a population of 70,000 people before Moscow launched its offensive.

Both Russia and Ukraine are believed to have suffered huge losses in the battle, despite analysts saying the city has little strategic value.

US leaks

A leak of highly sensitive US government documents relating to the Ukraine war and US allies has been traced to someones who worked on a military base and shared the material in a private online group, The Washington Post newspaper reported.

US officials have not confirmed the authenticity of the documents, images of which have circulated on social media platforms for weeks and which have sparked an uproar amongst some US allies since receiving media attention in recent days.

Two members of a group on the online social platform Discord told The Post that hundreds of pages of material had been posted there by a man who told them he worked on a US military base and brought the documents home with him.

The Pentagon says the breach posed a “very serious risk to national security.”

The leaks have exposed US concerns over the viability of a coming Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces, and suggested it spied on allies Israel and South Korea.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said that Washington was contacting allies and partners at “very high levels” in the wake of the release of the documents.

