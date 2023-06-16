Ukraine downs missiles aimed at Kyiv as African delegation visits for peace talks

UKRAINE HAS SAID it has withstood a wave of Russian missiles today, including hypersonic Kinzhals, which were downed over the Kyiv region where African leaders were due to hold talks as part of a peace mission.

“Russian missiles are a message to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace,” Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it destroyed six Kinzhals, six Kalibr cruise missiles and two reconnaissance drones.

All were intercepted over the Kyiv region, the chief of the Kyiv military administration Sergiy Popko said.

Advertisement

The capital’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said there was no damage in Kyiv and reported an explosion from air defence in the central Podil district.

“Putin ‘builds confidence’ by launching the largest missile attack on Kyiv in weeks, exactly amid the visit of African leaders to our capital,” Kuleba said.

The South African presidency said “the mission is proceeding well and as planned. We await the commencement of talks with President Zelenskyy.”

The presidents of South Africa, Senegal, Zambia and the Comoros; and representatives from Uganda, Egypt and Congo-Brazzaville were due to hold talks in Kyiv.

A part of the delegation visited Bucha, the site of an alleged massacre by Russian troops, this morning.