Letterbomb sent to Ukraine's embassy in Spain injures one

AN EMPLOYEE OF Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid was “lightly” injured today when a letter bomb blew up as he handled it, a police source told AFP.

“National police have opened an investigation which includes the participation of forensic police,” the source said.

Police say it is too early to know whether the explosion took place when the embassy worker tried to open an envelope, or simply move it.

“This employee was injured, apparently lightly, and he went himself to a hospital,” the sourced added.

A security cordon has been put in place by the police around the embassy, located in a residential area in northern Madrid.