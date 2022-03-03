#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 3 March 2022
Ukraine and Russia agree to create evacuation corridors in second round of talks

The talks between the Russian and Ukrainian officials took place on the Poland-Belarus border.

By AFP Thursday 3 Mar 2022, 7:08 PM
18 minutes ago 1,660 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5700727
Image: Mykhailo Podolyak
Image: Mykhailo Podolyak

UKRAINE AND RUSSIA have agreed to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians in a second round of talks since Moscow invaded last week, negotiators on both sides said.

“The second round of talks is over. Unfortunately, Ukraine does not have the results it needs yet,” Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

“There are decisions only on the organisation of humanitarian corridors,” he said.

The talks between the Russian and Ukrainian officials took place on the Poland-Belarus border on the eighth day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian negotiators confirmed that both sides had agreed to creating a way out for civilians.

“The main question that we decided on today was the issue of saving people, civilians, who are in the zone of military clashes,” Russia’s main negotiator and former culture minister Vladimir Medinsky said.

“Russia calls on civilians who find themselves in this situation, if military actions continue, to use these humanitarian corridors,” he said.

Another Russian negotiator, nationalist lawmaker Leonid Slutsky, said the agreements will be “implemented in the near future.”

Ukraine says at least 350 civilians have been killed since President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine last week.

Moscow claims it does not target civilian areas, despite widespread evidence otherwise.

Putin said today that Moscow’s advance in Ukraine was going “according to plan” and accused Kyiv of using civilians as “human shields”.

