UKRAINE PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy has accused Vladimir Putin of having “effectively rejected” a full ceasefire between the nations after Russian drone attacks last night.

The attacks came just hours after a much trumpeted phone call between Putin and US president Donald Trump, in which the White House later said Russia’s leader had agreed to pause strikes on Ukraine energy targets for 30 days. In the 90-minute call, Putin still refused a full ceasefire in its three-year war with Ukraine.

On social media last night, Zelenskyy said multiple regions had been hit by Russian drones, with “civilian infrastructure” targetted. Russia has yet to comment.

“A direct hit by a “Shahed” drone on a hospital in Sumy, strikes on cities in the Donetsk region, and attack drones currently in the skies over the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy regions,” the Ukraine leader said.

“It is these types of nighttime attacks by Russia that destroy our energy sector, our infrastructure, and the normal life of Ukrainians. And the fact that this night is no exception shows that the pressure on Russia must continue for the sake of peace,” he added.

“Today, Putin effectively rejected the proposal for a full ceasefire. It would be right for the world to respond by rejecting any attempts by Putin to prolong the war.”

Right now, in many regions, you can literally hear what Russia truly needs. Around 40 "Shahed" drones are in our skies, and air defense is active.



Unfortunately, there have been hits, specifically on civilian infrastructure. A direct hit by a "Shahed" drone on a hospital in…

Zelenskyy has long maintained, including as recently as yesterday, that Putin wanted to weaken Ukraine and was “not ready to end this war”.

Other elements of the ceasefire proposal brokered yesterday were that Russia and Ukraine will swap 175 prisoners of war (POWs) each today.

Germany accused President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday of “playing a game” after Kyiv reported Russian strikes on Ukranian civilian infrastructure hours after Moscow agreed to temporarily pause attacks on energy facilities.

“We’ve seen that attacks on civilian infrastructure have not eased at all in the first night after this supposedly ground-breaking, great phone call” between Putin and US President Donald Trump, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said with sarcasm in a TV interview.

With reporting by AFP