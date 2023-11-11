Ukraine says it downed 19 out of 31 drones launched by Russia overnight

UKRAINE HAS SAID it downed around two-thirds of the 31 attack drones launched overnight, mostly on frontline areas by Moscow.

“Nineteen enemy Shahed-136/131 attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were destroyed. The Russian occupants sent most of the attack UAVs to the frontline areas,” the air force said, adding Russia also used several missiles.

Two strong explosions were heard in central Kyiv this morning by AFP journalists, who also saw trails in the sky, shortly before air raid sirens sounded.

“Strong explosions were heard on the left bank of the capital. According to preliminary information, the air defences worked against ballistic weapons,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

There were no reports of injured people so far, he said.

The attack came after a long period of calm in the Ukrainian capital.

Air defences downed a missile in Kyiv on 21 September. The falling debris wounded seven people, including a child.

Avdiivka

Yesterday, a Ukrainian military spokesman said Russian forces were fighting to surround the war-battered frontline town of Avdiivka and capture a strategically-located factory nearby.

Moscow’s forces in the southern region of Kherson meanwhile carried out fatal shelling of a village retaken by Ukrainian forces one year ago.

Avdiivka, an industrial hub in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, has long been a symbol of Ukrainian resistance after it was briefly captured by pro-Russian forces in 2014.

“(Russian forces) are not only fighting for the plant, they have not given up trying to surround Avdiivka,” Oleksandr Shtupun, a Ukrainian military spokesman told state media.

He said Ukrainian forces were repelling Russian assaults on the large chemical plant and that the facility was under their control.

He added that Russian forces were routinely striking Avdiivka with artillery and military jets, saying a bombardment late Thursday had killed two civilians.

“The bodies are now under the rubble,” Shtupun said.

Ukrainian officials said earlier this week they were bracing for a third wave of attacks from Russian forces, which began storming the city about one month ago.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week described Avdiivka as one of the “hottest” areas on the frontline.

Avdiivka has been almost completely destroyed by nine years of fighting. Despite coming under daily artillery fire, around 1,500 of the city’s 30,000 pre-war residents remain, living mainly in basements converted into bomb shelters.

Further south in the region of Kherson, the regional governor said five people were wounded and one killed in Russian shelling on the village of Novoraysk.

The official Oleksandr Prokudin said that among those wounded, a 61-year-old man had sustained fatal injuries.

Russian and Ukrainian forces are entrenched on opposing banks of the Dnipro river, which cuts through the Kherson region, and are regularly shelling each other.

Teenager to be returned

Elsewhere yesterday, Kyiv and Moscow announced that a Ukrainian orphan from Mariupol, who was taken to Russia after it captured the port city last year, will be returned to Ukraine in a rare deal between the two countries.

The Kremlin has been accused of illegally transferring thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia, and the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seeking President Vladimir Putin’s arrest over alleged deportations.

Bogdan Yermokhin, 17, was taken by Russian forces from Mariupol to Russia last spring and – like an unknown number of other Ukrainian children – placed in a Russian foster family.

Moscow said earlier this year that he had tried to escape back to Ukraine but was stopped near the Belarus border.

“Bogdan Yermokhin will soon be in Ukraine!” Ukraine’s rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets wrote on social media yesterday.

“I officially confirm that we have agreements on Bogdan’s return to Ukraine, and his reunification with his sister.”

The news came after his lawyers told Ukrainian media this week that Moscow had sent Yermokhin – given Russian citizenship while in Russia – military call up papers, ahead of his 18th birthday.

Moscow confirmed Yermokhin will be returned to Ukraine.

Its children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova Belova – also wanted by the ICC – said yesterday that the teenager will leave Russia via a third country to meet a relative.

“The Russian and Ukrainian sides worked on and agreed on a decision on a meeting between Bogdan and his sister in a third country on his birthday,” she said on social media, without specifying the location.

Lvova-Belova had said several times this year that Yermokhin wanted to stay in Russia and was being harassed by Ukrainian officials to return.

But she said yesterday that Yermokhin had “changed his mind”.

She also said it was normal that he had received summons to appear at a military enlistment office.

“Such notices are given to all Russian citizens of his age,” she said.

Ukraine gave no timeline for when Yermokhin would be returned to Ukraine.

Thousands of Ukrainian children are believed to have been taken to Russia during its invasion.

Last month, Russia said it would return four Ukrainian children to their relatives after mediation by Qatar.

