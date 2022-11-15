Ukraine's Zelenskyy will virtually address all third-level students in Ireland this Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy is to virtually address all third level students in Ireland on Friday.
Following Zelenskyy’s speech, students will have the opportunity to engage directly with the president in a Q&A session.
Speaking in September, Minister for Further Education Simon Harris said Zelenskyy will virtually address “all our college students on all college campuses”.
“This is really important. It’s so important that the next generation hear directly from a president of a country that is experiencing an illegal invasion, but also a president that is standing up for democracy, freedom and European values,” Harris said.
Zelenskyy addressed the joint Houses of the Oireachtas in April this year.
The president opened his address at the time by describing Russia’s actions against Ukraine, saying had been destroying things that are sustaining people’s livelihoods like storage facilities for food, fuel and agricultural equipment, as well as putting mines in fields.
The voice of a translator boomed over the speakers in the Dáil chamber as the president directly referenced Ireland’s response to the invasion.
“Even though you are a neutral country, you have not remained neutral to the disaster and mishaps Russia has brought to Ukraine,” he said.
“I am grateful to you. To every citizen in Ireland, thank you for supporting sanctions against Russia.”
He also thanked the Irish people for their humanitarian donations and thanked Ireland for “caring for Ukrainian people who found shelter on your land”.
With reporting by Christina Finn
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (15)