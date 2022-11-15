Ukraine's Zelenskyy will virtually address all third-level students in Ireland this Friday

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy is to virtually address all third level students in Ireland on Friday.

Following Zelenskyy’s speech, students will have the opportunity to engage directly with the president in a Q&A session.

Speaking in September, Minister for Further Education Simon Harris said Zelenskyy will virtually address “all our college students on all college campuses”.

“This is really important. It’s so important that the next generation hear directly from a president of a country that is experiencing an illegal invasion, but also a president that is standing up for democracy, freedom and European values,” Harris said.

Zelenskyy addressed the joint Houses of the Oireachtas in April this year.

The president opened his address at the time by describing Russia’s actions against Ukraine, saying had been destroying things that are sustaining people’s livelihoods like storage facilities for food, fuel and agricultural equipment, as well as putting mines in fields.

The voice of a translator boomed over the speakers in the Dáil chamber as the president directly referenced Ireland’s response to the invasion.

“Even though you are a neutral country, you have not remained neutral to the disaster and mishaps Russia has brought to Ukraine,” he said.

“I am grateful to you. To every citizen in Ireland, thank you for supporting sanctions against Russia.”

He also thanked the Irish people for their humanitarian donations and thanked Ireland for “caring for Ukrainian people who found shelter on your land”.

With reporting by Christina Finn