Ukrainian MPs gather briefly in person to vote on 'critical' defence legislation

#Ukraine Parliament sits in person today to vote essential defence and security laws.A quick and tense session.We sing the national anthem in unity as we begin our session in the most targeted building in all of Ukraine. #LoveUkraine pic.twitter.com/x8reYoeJeb — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) March 3, 2022

DOZENS OF UKRAINIAN parliamentarians met secretly in person today to vote on “critical” legislation in the country’s parliamentary building.

The Kyiv Independent reported that it passed a “military package”, which includes criminal liability for cooperation with Russia, an increased penalty for looting, and forcible seizure of property owned by Russia.

The politicians were seen in multiple videos singing Ukraine’s national anthem before voting on defence and security laws, despite the ongoing threat of Russian bombing.

The Verkhovna Rada building is located in the capital Kyiv, and there are 450 members of the Ukrainian parliament.

Members of the parliament Lesia Vasylenko and Kira Rudik were among the parliamentarians who met in secret today, and shared videos and photos of the politicians gathered in the parliament after they had returned to a safer location.

“Today, under a secrecy, 300 MPs gathered together to vote for the critical legislation pieces in the parliament,” Rudik said.

“We voted to ask our allies for a no-fly zone over Ukraine. We voted for mobilization and nationalising Russian assets. We did our job. Now the country can fight harder.”

Today, under a secrecy, 300 MPs gathered together to vote for the critical legislation pieces in the #Parliament.

So proud of our crew. Everybody was there to fulfill their duty. #StopPutinNOW pic.twitter.com/4jdd10V44z — Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) March 3, 2022

Ukrainian MPs signing national anthem of Ukraine 🇺🇦



Despite Russian bombs attacking Kyiv, they had a session in the parliament today to vote for the essential laws.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/xmS2isdQ2y — Sasha Ustinova (@SashaUstinovaUA) March 3, 2022

The first deputy speaker of the Ukrainian parliament Oleksandr Korniyenko said that an “order had been approved” by the parliament for multiple measures.

These included a request to immediately establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine to protect the civilian population, objects of world cultural heritage, and critical infrastructure.

He also said that the parliament voted to introduce peacekeeping forces in Ukraine and appeal to the UN “for mediation to stop the war”, and to investigate Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions as alleged war crimes.

Another decision by the parliament was to establish a ‘green corridor’ to safely evacuate women, children and the elderly in cooperation with the Red Cross, and to provide food, clothing, and first-aid supplies to casualties and civilians, Korniyenko said.