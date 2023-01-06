Advertisement

Friday 6 January 2023
Alamy Stock Photo One of the effected branches in Lucan, Co Dublin.
# Ulster Bank
12 Ulster Bank branches to close today
A further 13 branches will close next week before becoming branches of Permanent TSB.
4.2k
1
50 minutes ago

ULSTER BANK HAVE announced that as part of the group’s sale to Permanent TSB, the 12 will close today in order to re-open as a Permanent TSB branch at a later date.

The following branches will be impacted: Ardee, Ballyjamesduff, Blackrock, Blanchardstown, Celbridge, Enniscorthy, Kilcock, Lucan,  Ranelagh, Rochestown Avenue, Swords Pavilion and Trim.

A further 13 branches will close next Friday, 13 January.

These are Athenry, Ballybofey, Ballyconnell, Belmullet, Buncrana, Donegal, Eyre Square, Killybegs, Shannon, Thurles, Tuam, Westport and Wilton.

Ulster Bank has reminded customers that their current/deposit accounts will not transfer to another provider automatically and customers must make the necessary arrangements to move and close Ulster Bank accounts, if they haven’t already done so.

The bank announced its withdrawal from the Irish market in February 2022 and began freezing accounts in November.

By November, over 70% of Ulster Bank personal current account customers who received their first formal notification in April or May, had already closed, materially wound down the level of activity in their current account or left it inactive. 

Data from the Central Bank of Ireland found that 800,325 accounts were opened in the three main remaining banks in the first ten months of 2022.

This is around double the number of openings in an average ten month period, and would have been triggered by Ulster Bank customers finding new banks.

