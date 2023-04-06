UN chief condemns Lebanon rockets fired into Israel as violence escalates

UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY-GENERAL Antonio Guterres condemned a barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel, his spokesman said today, calling on “all actors to exercise maximum restraint.”

“We condemn the multiple rockets being fired from Lebanon into northern Israel today,” Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Israel has accused Palestinian groups of firing rockets from Lebanon on the Jewish Passover holiday, which coincides with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan this year, just over a day after clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians inside Islam’s third-holiest site.

Dujarric said the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon was in contact with authorities on both sides and urged all parties to “avoid any unilateral action that could further escalate the situation.”

Israel’s army said it had “identified 34 rockets that were fired from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory” – the largest escalation along the frontier since Israel and Hezbollah fought a 34-day war in 2006.

At the end of an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council requested yesterday by the United Arab Emirates and Japan after the clashes at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, several council members echoed concern over escalation.

Security Council “members are clearly united in the need for de-escalation and calm in the region,” said Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, the UAE ambassador to the UN, though the 15 members did not adopt any text or common position in the meeting.

“This is the holy month for the three religions. Escalation is not in anybody’s interest,” Nusseibeh added.

Russian ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said the council agreed to continue discussing the issue, “perhaps to come up with something more substantial.” He clarified he was not speaking on behalf of the council as its current president.

“The escalation that we’re witnessing is dangerous,” he said.

“Further escalation would not help resolving the current situation in Jerusalem, which in our view, is the precursor of what happens later. These issues are all related,” he added.

Deputy US ambassador Robert Wood said there were diplomatic efforts underway “to try to reduce the tensions and stop the violence and that’s what the goal should be for everyone.”

