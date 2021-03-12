#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Friday 12 March 2021
Advertisement

UN fears 'crimes against humanity' in Myanmar

At least 70 people have reportedly been “murdered” since the 1 February coup.

By AFP Friday 12 Mar 2021, 7:14 AM
53 minutes ago 1,132 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5378577
Anti-coup protesters scatter after police fire sound grenades and fire rubber bullets in Yangon, Myanmar.
Image: AP/PA Images
Anti-coup protesters scatter after police fire sound grenades and fire rubber bullets in Yangon, Myanmar.
Anti-coup protesters scatter after police fire sound grenades and fire rubber bullets in Yangon, Myanmar.
Image: AP/PA Images

MYANMAR’S MILITARY IS likely committing “crimes against humanity” in its attempt to stay in power, a UN expert has said, as the junta claimed that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi accepted illegal payments of cash and gold.

At least 70 people have reportedly been “murdered” since the 1 February coup, said Thomas Andrews, the UN’s top expert on rights in Myanmar.

The country is “controlled by a murderous, illegal regime” that was likely committing “crimes against humanity,” Andrews told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

These crimes likely include “acts of murder, enforced disappearance, persecution, torture” carried out with “the knowledge of senior leadership”, including junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, Andrews said.

While stressing that such offences can only be determined in a court of law, he said there was clear evidence that the junta’s crimes were “widespread” and part of a “coordinated campaign”.

Diplomatic pressure has been building on the generals, who have tried to quell daily protests by force.

The United Nations on Wednesday condemned the junta’s crackdown, which has seen more than 2,000 arrested, with even traditional Myanmar ally China calling for “de-escalation” and dialogue.

Cash and gold?

The military – which defends its takeover by citing alleged voting irregularities in November elections won by Suu Kyi’s party – held a rare news conference accusing the civilian leader of corruption.

In the capital Naypyidaw, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said the detained chief minister of Yangon admitted giving Suu Kyi $600,000 in cash, along with more than 11 kilograms of gold.

“We have learned Daw Aung San Suu Kyi herself took this $600,000 and seven visses (11.2 kilograms) of gold. The anti-corruption commission is investigating,” Zaw Min Tun said.

Nobel peace laureate Suu Kyi, detained since the coup, faces other criminal charges including owning unlicensed walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions by staging a campaign event in 2020.

‘Many enemies’ 

State-run newspaper the Mirror announced yesterday that the Arakan Army (AA) – which fights for autonomy for the ethnic Rakhine people in northern Rakhine state – was no longer considered a terrorist organisation.

The AA has been fighting the army for years, with hundreds killed and some 200,000 civilians forced to flee their homes.

Myanmar expert Herve Lemahieu with Australia’s Lowy Institute said the military – known as the Tatmadaw – likely wants to focus on the protests.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The Tatmadaw has many enemies, they don’t want to operate on too many fronts at once and the most pressing front at this point in time is against the ethnic Burman majority in the major urban centres,” he said. 

Overnight raids 

As the crackdown continues, the Sanchaung township in Myanmar’s commercial hub Yangon had another sleepless night, as security forces raided apartments searching for lost police weapons.

“They used sound bombs on every street,” said one resident.

Another part of Yangon, North Okkalapa, was reeling after 300 arrests on Wednesday, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group.

Thursday saw more hardline action against demonstrators, with nine people killed, including six in central Myanmar’s Myaing township.

“Six men were shot dead while eight people were wounded – with one man in a critical condition,” a rescue worker said. 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie