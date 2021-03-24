#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 24 March 2021
Advertisement

UN asked to request that Irish govt sets up independent investigation into Mother and Baby Homes

The Irish Council of Civil Liberties has written a letter to the UN Special Rapporteur.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 24 Mar 2021, 8:29 AM
37 minutes ago 1,650 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5389990
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THE UN HAS been asked to request that the Irish government sets up an independent investigation into Mother and Baby Homes and illegal adoptions in Ireland in the 20th Century. 

The request was made by the Irish Council of Civil Liberties (ICCL) in a letter to the UN Special Rapporteur on truth, justice and reparations. 

The ICCL said the investigation should be survivor-centred, guided by human right law and standards, comprehensive in its scope and powers and transparent with analysis, archiving and access to the evidence it gathers. 

It also raised concerns over the “real possibility” that the government’s plans will be “insufficient to meet Ireland’s human rights commitments under international law”. 

A consultation process on “an ex-gratia Restorative Recognition Scheme” for survivors of Mother And Baby Homes was launched by Minister Roderic O’Gorman earlier this month.

The scheme was announced after the publication of the Commission’s final report in January. The consultation process will be open until 31 March.

Related Reads

20.03.21 'I spent 28 years wondering where my child was, they were 45 minutes down the road'
17.03.21 Department says consulting firm was hired due to 'urgency' in setting up mother and baby home redress scheme
11.03.21 Illegal adoption investigator strongly objected to redaction of institution names in report

The letter also raises concerns over the Institutional Burials Bill, which is currently passing through the Oireachtas. 

The ICCL said that in its current form, the Bill would “impede an effective investigation into the deaths of those buried at mass grave sites such as Tuam and Bessborough”. 

It raised concerns over plans to carry out further construction work on the site of a “suspected mass grave” at Bessborough. 

The ICCL suggests that the government either amends the Bill so that it’s in line with the UN framework for Transitional Justice, or that it scraps the Bill and amends the Coroners Act to allow for excavations of mass burial sites associated with institutions. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The ICCL’s full letter to the UN Special Rapporteur can be read here

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie