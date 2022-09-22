Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 22 September 2022
UN Security Council: Coveney accuses Russia of holding 'sham' referendums in Ukraine

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney addressed the UN Security Council in New York today.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 22 Sep 2022, 5:41 PM
Thursday 22 Sep 2022, 5:41 PM
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney at the United Nations Security Council in New York today
Image: Department of Foreign Affairs
Image: Department of Foreign Affairs

MINISTER FOR FOREIGN Affairs Simon Coveney has said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an “attempt to change internationally-recognised borders” and no “sham referendum can change that basic fact”. 

Addressing the United Nations Security Council in New York today, Coveney said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “is a grave violation of international law”. 

“It is an attempt to change internationally-recognised borders by the use of force. No sham referendum can change that basic fact. It cannot be allowed to stand,” he said. 

Coveney told the Council that “if we fail to hold Russia accountable, we send a signal to large, powerful countries that they can prey on their neighbours with impunity”. 

“This is why Ireland, yesterday, filed a declaration of intervention at the International Court of Justice, in Ukraine’s case against Russia,” he said. 

He later went on to say that “without accountability, there is no hope of a sustainable peace; not in Ukraine, not anywhere. I repeat that today”. 

Coveney’s speech comes after Moscow this week announced referendums on annexation in Russia-held parts of Ukraine. 

Separatist authorities in the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions, as well as in the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, said they would hold the vote over five days beginning Friday this week.

The Foreign Affairs Minister also warned that “millions of civilians in Ukraine and beyond are being potentially put at risk by Russia’s occupation of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant”. 

“I repeat the demand of last week’s IAEA board of governors: – Russia must immediately cease all actions against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Ukrainian authorities must regain full control,” Coveney said.

“And I reiterate Ireland’s full support for the efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency to address these nuclear safety and security risks,” he said. 

President Vladimir Putin yesterday used a national address to threaten that he would use nuclear weapons to defend the integrity of Russia. He also announced the call-up of military reserves, in what has been regarded as a significant escalation of the conflict. 

Finishing up his speech at the Security Council today, Coveney said that “the path to peace is clear”. 

“The country that made a deliberate decision to start this conflict must now make the decision to end it,” he said. 

“It must withdraw its forces from the sovereign territory of a fellow UN Member State.
It must be held accountable for its actions, through the international bodies and structures we have together created for this purpose,” Coveney added. 

“This is not just about Ukraine. This is about the entirety of the UN membership. If we do not reject Russia’s actions in the clearest and most stark terms, we allow the world to be governed by force, and not through dialogue.”

Today’s UN Security Council meeting is being considered as the most high-profile engagement of Ireland’s two-year term on the body.

All five permanent members of the Council will be in attendance for the first time since the war in Ukraine began.

Ireland was elected to the Security Council for a two-year term starting in January 2021 and finishing in December this year. 

With reporting by Christina Finn

