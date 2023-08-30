UCC introduces therapy dog programme to combat stress for students

UNIVERSITY COLLEGE CORK (UCC) has launched a new programme that will allow students to spend time with therapy dogs to combat stress and anxiety.

The MCC PAWS @ UCC programme, the first of its kind in a university in Ireland, was launched in collaboration with charity My Canine Companion and will be led by UCC’s School of Nursing and Midwifery.

It will see trained service dogs involved in specially-designed weekly activities to promote social connections, reduce feelings of stress and anxiety and support students’ overall well-being.

The programme aims to tackle feelings of loneliness, stress and homesickness among students adjusting to university life.

University College Cork UCC president John O'Halloran meets one of the therapy dogs. University College Cork

The service dogs will provide opportunities for social connection, taking breaks between time studying in the library or attending lectures.

Research has found that interacting with dogs can decrease cortisol levels, a stress-related hormone, in university students and reduce feelings of loneliness.

Other studies have found that people demonstrated an increase in levels of oxytocin, a hormone linked to bonding and positive emotional states, after time spent with dogs.

UCC said the PAWS programme will play “a significant role” in helping new students adjust to university life at a time where first year students prepare to begin their third level studies.

University College Cork The programme aims to tackle feelings of loneliness, stress and homesickness among students adjusting to university life. University College Cork

UCC president Professor John O’Halloran said: “The evidence is clear, from lowering stress levels to boosting social connections, there are many health benefits from time spent with companion dogs – whether one owns a dog or not.

“Whether a new or a returning student, adjusting to college life can be busy and stressful. We hope this initiative will brings great comfort, happiness and support to our students and staff,” he said.

Dr Irene Hartigan, senior lecturer in UCC’s School of Nursing and Midwifery said the influence of pets, particularly dogs, is widely recognised.

“I’m thrilled to work alongside students and staff in developing the PAWS program. Our objective is to explore how these joyful companions can enhance the UCC campus,” she said.