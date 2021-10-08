#Open journalism No news is bad news

University of Limerick appoints Professor Kerstin Mey as new president for 10-year term

Professor Mey has served as interim president of UL since 1 September 2020.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 8 Oct 2021, 7:44 PM
Image: True Media
Image: True Media

THE UNIVERSITY OF Limerick Governing Authority has today approved the appointment of Professor Kerstin Mey as UL’s new president.

Professor Mey has served as interim president of UL since 1 September 2020 and her appointment as president for a ten-year term follows an open competition and recruitment process.

A selection board comprised of both internal and external members to the university recommended Professor Mey’s appointment following an extensive search and recruitment process.

“President Mey is a very worthy appointee and one who has led the University through a very challenging time in the past year, UL Chancellor Mary Harney said.

“She has more than demonstrated her capacity for leadership in her interim role as President and brought great pride to the entire UL community as the first female President of an Irish university,” Harney said. 

Professor Mey said she is “honoured” to be appointed to the role. 

“I am very much looking forward to build on the many achievements of UL and ensure this University will continue to thrive,” she said. 

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said today welcomed the appointment of Professor Mey. 

“I want to formally congratulate Professor Mey on her appointment as President of University of Limerick. I spoke to her this afternoon to offer her my best wishes. When Professor Mey became the Interim President of UL, she shattered a glass ceiling in becoming the first female president of an Irish university,” Harris said. 

“Today the interim title is gone as she is formally appointed President. It is an exciting time for higher education in Ireland and in Europe, and there are many opportunities to harness in the mid-west region of our country. I look forward to working with Kerstin to seize these opportunities.”

Prior to taking on the role of interim president, Professor Mey held the position of Vice President Academic Affairs and Student Engagement at UL.

She was appointed Vice President and Professor of Visual Culture at UL in April 2018, having previously held roles as Pro-Vice Chancellor and Dean of the Westminster School of Media, Arts and Design and as Professor of Contemporary Art and Theory at the University of Westminster, London.

Hayley Halpin
