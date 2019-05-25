This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 25 May, 2019
'Urgent appeal' for Junior and Leaving Cert exam markers

It’s less two weeks until examinations begin.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 25 May 2019, 10:32 AM
49 minutes ago
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

AN URGENT APPEAL has been issued for examiners to mark Junior and Leaving Certificate exams.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) has issued its appeal for teachers to mark exam papers in both cycles with less than two weeks before both cycles begin. 

At Leaving Cert level, there are still shortages of exam markers for business, English, French, German, Spanish, geography and home economics exams. 

In the Junior cycle examiners are required to mark papers in home economics, CSPE, Irish, German, Spanish, geography, history, maths, science and economics. 

The SEC is also inviting applications in all other subject areas to provide cover for drop-outs that will occur in the run up to, and during, the examining period.

“We need the help and support of teachers and other qualified applicants and would actively encourage them to apply at this time,” SEC CEO Aidan Farrell has said. 

Farrell added that the SEC had “every confidence” the appeal for exam markers will be responded to “generously”. 

The SEC appoints approximately 3,600 examiners every year to mark the Leaving and Junior Certificate written examinations.

