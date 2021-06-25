#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 25 June 2021
Advertisement

Fianna Fáil councillor becomes first African-Irish woman to be appointed mayor in Ireland

Uruemu Adejinmi has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Longford Municipal District.

By Lauren Boland Friday 25 Jun 2021, 8:35 AM
46 minutes ago 7,359 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5477081
Image: Fianna Fáil
Image: Fianna Fáil

URUEMU ADEJINMI HAS become the first African-Irish woman to be appointed as a mayor in Ireland.

The Fianna Fáil councillor has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Longford Municipal District, where she currently sits as Leas Cathaoirleach.

Adejinmi joined Fianna Fáil in 2016 and became a councillor last year.

She previously was an executive officer at the Department of Health and has a Masters of Business Administration from Athlone Institute of Technology.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime, Adejinmi said that she discovered that there was “very little involvement of people of migrant background in political parties”.

“I started actively engaging with my friends, encouraging them and sharing the advantages of getting more politically active, because we talk about issues in terms of getting access to work, getting equal opportunity, and government is where policy is decided upon, where legislation is drawn up,” Adejinmi said.

This is where we can really try to start influencing things to make sure that when policies are being rolled out, when regulations are being made, every aspect of society is being catered for,” she said.

“My attitude is if there’s an issue, get in there and fix it.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Adejinmi came to Longford from Nigeria in 2003.

“I identity as Irish, I identify as African, I wear both hats with confidence and with comfort.”

Longford has three municipal districts – Longford, Granard and Ballymahon – each of which meets monthly in addition to meetings of the full county council.

Outgoing Cathaoirleach of the Longford Municipal District, Fine Gael’s Peggy Nolan, has been on the county council since 2014.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie