Descent into chaos: 38 photos that tell the story of last night's violence and destruction in Washington

6 JANUARY 2021 will live in infamy.

Protesters, rioters, domestic terrorists, even arguably seditionists – take your pick – took over the US Capitol, interrupting a sitting that would officially confirm Joe Biden as the next US President.

Here’s how the day unfolded.

12.30am EST (5.30am Irish time)

Democrat candidate Reverend Raphael Warnock declares victory in Georgia, where votes are being counted in a run-off election which would decide control of the Senate.

6.00am EST (11am Irish time)

Trump supporters begin gathering for a Save America rally in Washington DC.

12pm EST (5pm Irish time)

President Trump takes to the stage at his rally, using the White House as his backdrop.

“We will never give up,” he tells the crowd of thousands.

We will never concede. It will never happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved. Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore.

1pm EST (6pm Irish time)

A joint session of Congress begins, presided over by Vice-President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. The sitting is to certify the results of the Electoral College votes.

Shortly beforehand, Pence circulated a letter in which he made clear he would defy Trump’s request to overturn the election result and continue with proceedings as planned.

Throughout the morning, a small crowd is gathered at the Capitol building. This starts to swell in size.

2pm to 3pm EST (7pm to 9pm Irish time)

Protests break through barricades – in some cases, the barricades appear to have been removed for them – and rush security to occupy the steps of the US Capitol building.

Protesters and police clash outside the building.

Politicians are rushed to a secure location.

The crowd continues to grow in size, and many gain access to the building itself.

Trump tweets for protesters to support law enforcement.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

A shelter-in-place order is issued for those in the Capitol building, with many donning ‘escape hoods’ after police use tear gas within the building.

Security barricade themselves into the House Chamber as protesters attempt to gain access – one Trump supporter is shot.

3pm to 4pm EST (8pm to 10pm Irish time)

Protesters continue making their way through the building, occupying the Senate chamber and breaking into offices. A curfew of 6pm is announced.

A Trump supporter carries a podium around the U.S. Capitol after protesters breached the Capitol Building during a joint session of #Congress in Washington, DC 📷: @WinMc pic.twitter.com/lsF7wg6BI5 — Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) January 6, 2021

A Trump supporter sits in the chair of the #Senate Chamber after protesters breached the #USCapitol during a joint session of #Congress in Washington DC #CapitolBuilding 📷: @WinMc pic.twitter.com/LfEr0FBBrm — Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) January 6, 2021

Protesters are cleared from the chambers – and, crucially, security is able to protect the electoral college ballots.

Political leaders appeal for calm.

The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

.@SenSchumer and I are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol grounds immediately. pic.twitter.com/z6D8qb6bpe — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 6, 2021

The National Guard is mobilised during this time.

4pm to 5pm EST (9pm to 10pm Irish time)

President-Elect Joe Biden addresses the nation:

It is insurrection. The world is watching — and like so many other Americans, I am shocked and saddened that our nation, so long a beacon of light, hope, and democracy has come to such a dark moment.

President Trump publishes a video message, which is seen as doing little to quell the violence It is later removed by Twitter and Facebook.

“Go home, we love you, you’re very special,” he tells protesters.

Protesters are cleared from the building as heavily armed security arrive.

The remaining seat in the Georgia race is called for Jon Ossoff, securing the Democrat’s control of both the House and Congress.

That evening and overnight…

Many Trump supporters remain in the area.

Once the Capitol is cleared, politicians are permitted to return to the chamber and continue with the certification of electoral college votes.

Outside, with the 6pm EST (11pm Irish time) curfew in effect, there are further tense scenes between protesters and police.

This process continues well into the night, ultimately leading to Joe Biden being formally confirmed as the next president of the United States.

