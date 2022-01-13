#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 13 January 2022
Advertisement

US indicts founder of far-right Oath Keepers for sedition in Capitol attack

Stewart Rhodes, 56, was arrested earlier today.

By AFP Thursday 13 Jan 2022, 7:46 PM
1 hour ago 3,640 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5653918
Protesters on the steps of the US Capitol on 6 January 2021
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Protesters on the steps of the US Capitol on 6 January 2021
Protesters on the steps of the US Capitol on 6 January 2021
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE FOUNDER OF the far-right group Oath Keepers and 10 others were indicted for seditious conspiracy in the 6 January 2021 assault on the US Capitol, the Justice Department has announced.

It was the first use of the potent sedition charge in the sprawling investigation of the Capitol attack by supporters of then-president Donald Trump.

Stewart Rhodes, 56, who founded and led the right wing militia group, and another associate of the organization, Ed Vallejo, were arrested earlier today.

Nine men with ties to the Oath Keepers who had been previously arrested on lesser charges in the violent attack, which temporarily shut down the US Congress, were also named in the new indictment as part of the alleged seditious conspiracy.

“Following the Nov 3, 2020, presidential election, Rhodes conspired with his co-defendants and others to oppose by force the execution of the laws governing the transfer of presidential power by Jan 20, 2021,” the Justice Department said in a statement.

It said that beginning in late December, 2020, they secretly made plans to travel to Washington with plans to prevent certification of Joe Biden’s victory over Trump in the presidential election.

They brought weapons to Washington as part of their plans for “breaching and attempting to take control of the Capitol grounds and building,” it said.

“While certain Oath Keepers members and affiliates breached the Capitol grounds and building, others remained stationed just outside of the city in quick reaction force (QRF) teams… prepared to rapidly transport firearms and other weapons into Washington” to halt the certification, it said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

If found guilty they face up to 20 years in prison.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie