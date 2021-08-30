#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 30 August 2021
Advertisement

US investigating if civilians killed in Kabul air strike

Rockets have since been fired at Kabul’s airport.

By AFP Monday 30 Aug 2021, 7:37 AM
1 hour ago 4,925 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5535159
US military aircraft taking off at Kabul airport in Afghanistan at the weekend.
Image: AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon
US military aircraft taking off at Kabul airport in Afghanistan at the weekend.
US military aircraft taking off at Kabul airport in Afghanistan at the weekend.
Image: AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon

THE UNITED STATES IS investigating whether civilians may have been killed in an air strike it launched to destroy a car laden with explosives in the Afghan capital Kabul, a spokesman for US Central Command has said. 

The statement came after CNN reported that nine members of a family, including six children, were killed in yesterday’s air strike in the crowded capital, where thousands of Afghans are still trying to flee the Taliban.

AFP has not been able to confirm the report. Local media also reported that civilians were killed in the strike.

Rockets have since been fired at Kabul’s airport today where US troops are racing to complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan and evacuate allies under the threat of attacks.

US President Joe Biden had warned more attacks were highly likely and the United States’ air strike has now been followed by rockets being fired at the airport.

“We are aware of reports of civilian casualties following our strike on a vehicle in Kabul today,” Captain Bill Urban, a CENTCOM spokesman, said in a statement.

Related Reads

29.08.21 Ex-marine evacuates animals from Kabul but shelter staff left behind
28.08.21 US strikes IS target with drones in Afghanistan, as airlift pushed to final stage

“We are still assessing the results of this strike, which we know disrupted an imminent ISIS-K threat to the airport,” he continued, using an acronym for the Afghan branch of the Islamic State group, which carried out a suicide attack at the airport on Thursday.

“We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties,” Urban continued. “It is unclear what may have happened, and we are investigating further.

We would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life.

The US air strike came after a suicide bomber from the Islamic State group on Thursday targeted US troops stopping huge crowds of people from entering the airport as they try to flee the new Taliban regime.

Scores of people died in the attack, including 13 US service personnel.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The car that was destroyed by the US strike had been headed for Kabul’s airport, a Taliban spokesman had said earlier yesterday.

About 114,000 people have been evacuated since 15 August when the Taliban swept back into power. The US withdrawal from Afghanistan is due to be completed by tomorrow.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie