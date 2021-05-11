#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 11 May 2021
Advertisement

US nurse jailed for life over murder of seven veterans with fatal doses of insulin

Reta Mays, 46, pleaded guilty in July to the seven murders and attempted homicide of an eighth man.

By AFP Tuesday 11 May 2021, 7:59 PM
26 minutes ago 3,183 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5434682
Reta Mays
Image: AP/PA Images
Reta Mays
Reta Mays
Image: AP/PA Images

AN AMERICAN NURSE has been sentenced to life imprisonment over the murder of seven veterans to whom she had given lethal doses of insulin while they were under her care in a hospital.

“There is no explanation and certainly no justification,” Judge Thomas Kleeh told Reta Mays as her sentence was imposed. 

Mays, 46, pleaded guilty in July to the seven murders and attempted homicide of an eighth man, avoiding a trial and full investigation into a dozen other suspicious deaths.

Confronted today for the first time by the loved ones of her victims, she did not provide any explanation for her actions.

“There is no word I can say that can offer the families any comfort. I can only say I am sorry for the pain I caused,” she said.

Her lawyer said her capacity for “clear thinking collapsed” due to mental health issues, including post-traumatic stress related to a deployment to Iraq as well as her job as a night nurse in a West Virginia veterans hospital.

Mays admitted to administering insulin between July 2017 and June 2018 to these men, aged 81 to 96, who did not need it.

The hormone, which is used to treat diabetes, is dangerous for people who do not have the condition because it lowers the level of glucose in the blood and can lead to coma and even death.

The patients’ deaths initially seemed natural, but eventually a doctor sounded the alarm. An investigation was then opened, and some victims exhumed for an autopsy.

The wife of one of the men told the court of the shock she felt upon seeing the word “homicide” written on the medical examiner’s report.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I don’t know why she did what she did, I don’t think that we will ever know. But she took my life away from me”, said Norma Shaw, wife of George Shaw, in a pre-recorded message.

Other relatives of the victims called Mays a “serial killer” or “coward”, while blaming the authorities for their lack of vigilance.

The Department of Veterans Affairs, which operates the hospital, opened an investigation to determine its liability and concluded ten settlement agreements with relatives of victims.

© AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie