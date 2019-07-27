This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 27 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US Supreme Court approves funding for Trump's border wall

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer denounced the ruling.

By AFP Saturday 27 Jul 2019, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago 6,466 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4742578
President Donald Trumps speaks as he visits a new section of the border wall
Image: Jacquelyn Martin/PA Images
President Donald Trumps speaks as he visits a new section of the border wall
President Donald Trumps speaks as he visits a new section of the border wall
Image: Jacquelyn Martin/PA Images

THE US SUPREME COURT has ruled in favor of President Donald Trump, allowing him to proceed with plans to divert billions of dollars in Pentagon funds towards construction of his border wall with Mexico.

“Wow! Big VICTORY on the Wall,” Trump tweeted in reaction to the ruling, which boosts his ability to fulfill a major campaign promise to construct the massive barrier. “Big WIN for Border Security and the Rule of Law!”

Trump declared a national emergency earlier this year in a bid to bypass Congress and obtain funding for his signature project, after the standoff led to the longest government shutdown in US history.

Yet about 20 US states along with rights and environmental groups and border communities are backing lawsuits that claim the emergency declaration violates the constitution.

A federal judge on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals had issued a temporary injunction against using Defense Department funds for wall construction.

The Supreme Court yesterday overturned the lower court decision with a 5-4 ruling, writing that the government had “made a sufficient showing at this stage” that the groups did not have the standing to challenge the allocation of funds, freeing up the money for the president’s use while litigation proceeds.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the top congressional Democrats, denounced the ruling.

Pelosi insinuated that the president had exercised executive overreach in bypassing Congress to get the funding, writing on Twitter that “our Founders designed a democracy governed by the people — not a monarchy.”

Schumer, meanwhile, called the matter “deeply regrettable” and “nonsensical,” adding that it “flies in the face of the will of Congress and the Congress’s exclusive power of the purse.”

Re-purposed billions

Trump had originally requested $5.7 billion (€5.1 billion) for his border wall, but after a tug-of-war that included a record 35-day federal government shutdown, he reluctantly signed a spending bill that included appropriations of just $1.4 billion (€1.25 billion) for border barriers, and not specifically a wall.

Then, citing an “invasion” of drugs and criminals, he declared a national emergency at the border, allowing him to repurpose billions of dollars in other government funding.

The $2.5 billion (€2.2 billion) in Defense Department funds at play in the Supreme Court ruling were part of that repurposed money.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) immediately vowed to seek an expedited decision from the Ninth Circuit “to halt the irreversible and imminent damage from Trump’s border wall.” 

“Border communities, the environment, and our Constitution’s separation of powers will be permanently harmed should Trump get away with pillaging military funds for a xenophobic border wall Congress denied,” said Dror Ladin, attorney with the ACLU’s national security project.

Trump made the construction of a wall to stem illegal immigration from Latin America central to his successful 2016 campaign for the presidency.

The number of border-crossers detained by the US Border Patrol surged to a 13-year high of more than 144,000 in May before easing to 104,000 in June – still up 142% from a year earlier.

The Supreme Court victory was the second piece of good news for Trump, who earlier in the afternoon announced that a “landmark” asylum agreement had been reached with Guatemala, which Trump claimed would classify the Central American nation as a “safe third country,” meaning that US-bound migrants who enter the country would be required to seek asylum there instead.

However, the US Department of Homeland Security said the term did not appear in the agreed text.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie