Tuesday 2 July, 2019
The US has proposed tariffs on a range of EU products - including Irish whiskey

The $4 billion tariffs are being proposed in retaliation to “EU subsidies on large civil aircraft,” according to a statement.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Jul 2019, 8:01 AM
56 minutes ago 5,959 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4705969
Image: Shutterstock/maestro15
Image: Shutterstock/maestro15

THE US HAS proposed $4 billion in tariffs (or €3.5 billion) on a range of EU products – including parmesan cheese and Irish whiskey – over subsidies for commercial aircraft.

The list also includes sausages, hams, pasta, olives and many other cheeses including Reggiano, provolone, Edam and gouda.

“Today, the Office of the US Trade Representative is issuing for public comment a supplemental list of products that could potentially be subject to additional duties,” it said in a statement.

The potential tariffs are due to “EU subsidies on large civil aircraft,” the statement said.

“This supplemental list adds 89 tariff subheadings with an approximate trade value of $4 billion to the initial list published on 12 April, which included tariff subheadings with an approximate trade value of $21 billion,” it added.

For more than 14 years, Washington and Brussels have accused each other of unfairly subsidizing aviation giants Boeing and Airbus, respectively, in a tit-for-tat dispute that long predates US President Donald Trump’s time in office.

The Boeing-Airbus spat is the longest and most complicated dispute dealt with by the World Trade Organization, which aims to create a level playing field in global trade.

Trump has made taking aim at what he views as unfair trade practices that disadvantage the US a key goal of his presidency, and tariffs are his favored tool for doing so.

The latest chapter in the US-EU trade spat comes amid a trade war between Washington and Beijing that has seen the two sides impose tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars in two-way trade.

 © AFP 2019  

AFP

