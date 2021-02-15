#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 15 February 2021
GAA clubs, hotels and stadiums: Here's where Ireland's 37 vaccination centres are going to be

There’s at least one in every county, and in the coming months large numbers will be vaccinated in these centres.

By Sean Murray Monday 15 Feb 2021, 12:38 PM
Image: Shutterstock/hedgehog94
Image: Shutterstock/hedgehog94

THE MINISTER FOR Health has this afternoon confirmed the locations for 37 vaccination centres as part of the country’s Covid-19 vaccination programme. 

There’s at least one in every county, and they’ll vary in size and operating hours based on vaccine supply and the need in that particular area.

While vaccines are currently being administered in healthcare settings and by GPs – with the vaccine rollout for over-85s starting today – many people will be offered their vaccination in these centres.

In the coming months, people will be able to self-register online to go to a centre to receive their vaccine. 

The Department of Health said the design and layout of these centres also incorporates learnings from the Covid-19 swabbing centres. 

Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “I would like to thank the HSE for their ongoing work in developing these vaccination centres across the country. These centres will be ready well in advance of vaccine supply when they will be used as part of our programme. People can expect to see these vaccination centres ready and waiting in their county.

“We have always said the vaccination programme would only be limited by the availability and reliability of supply in these early stages of the programme. In the coming months supply will increase substantially and we will see these centres operating to full capacity and administering vaccines to the general population, following the government priority list.”

The following are the locations of each of the vaccine sites:

  • Carlow – The Seven Oaks Hotel – Athy Road, Carlow
  • Cavan – Kilmore Hotel – Dublin Road, Kilgarry
  • Clare – West County Hotel – Limerick Road, Ennis
  • Cork – Páirc Uí Chaoimh – The Marina, Cork city
  • Cork -  City Hall Cork – City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork city
  • Cork - MTU Campus Melbourn Building - Melbourn Rd, Bishopstown, Cork
  • Cork - Bantry PCC - Bantry, Co. Cork
  • Cork - Mallow GAA Club - Mallow GAA Club,Carrigoon, Co. Cork
  • Donegal - Letterkenny Institute of Technology - Port Road, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
  • Dublin - Aviva Stadium - Landsdowne Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4
  • Dublin - Citywest Convention Centre - Citywest Hotel, Garters Lane, Saggart, Co. Dublin
  • Dublin - Helix Theatre DCU – DCU Santry
  • Dublin – TU Dublin Campus – Grangegorman
  • Galway - Galway Racecourse – Ballbrit, Galway
  • Kerry – Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre  -Bypass Road, Killarney, Co Kerry
  • Kerry – Kerry Sports Academy – North Campus, Dromtacker, Tralee, Co Kerry
  • Kildare – Punchestown Racecourse – Punchestown, Naas, Co Kildare
  • Kilkenny – Cillin Hill Conference Centre – Dublin Road, Leggettsrath, Kilkenny
  • Laois – Midlands Park Hotel – Jessop St., Portlaoise, Co Laois
  • Leitrim – Primary Care Centre – Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim
  • Limerick – Radisson Hotel – Ennis Road, Limerick
  • Longford* – Longford Slashers GAA – Longford Town
  • Louth – Fairways Hotel – Dublin Rd, Haggardstown, Dundalk, Co Louth
  • Mayo -  Breaffy House Resort – Breaffy, Castlebar, Co Mayo
  • Meath – Simmonstown GAA Club Navan – Simmonstown Gales GAA Co Meath
  • Monaghan – Hillgrove Hotel – Old Armagh Rd, Latlorcan, Monaghan
  • Offaly* – Faithful Field GAA Centre – Kilcormac, Tullamore, Co Offaly
  • Roscommon -  Abbey Hotel – Galway Road, Co Roscommon
  • Sligo – Sligo IT Sports Arena – Sligo IT, Ash Ln, Bellanode, Co Sligo
  • Tipperary – Abbeycourt Hotel – Nenagh, Co Tipperary
  • Tipperary-  The Clonmel Park Hotel – Poppyfields, Cahir Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary
  • Waterford – WIT Arena – WIT Sports Campus,Carriagnore, Waterford
  • Westmeath – International Arena AIT – Dublin Road, Athlone, Co Westmeath
  • Westmeath – Bloomfield House Hotel – Mullingar, Co Westmeath
  • Wexford – Riverside Hotel Enniscorthy – The Promenade, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford
  • Wicklow – Arklow Bay Hotel and Conference Centre – Sea Rd, Ferrybank, Arklow, Co Wicklow
  • Wicklow – Charlsland Golf Club – Greystones, Co Wicklow

*Contracts at these centres are to be finalised, the department said.

