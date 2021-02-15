GAA clubs, hotels and stadiums: Here's where Ireland's 37 vaccination centres are going to be

THE MINISTER FOR Health has this afternoon confirmed the locations for 37 vaccination centres as part of the country’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

There’s at least one in every county, and they’ll vary in size and operating hours based on vaccine supply and the need in that particular area.

While vaccines are currently being administered in healthcare settings and by GPs – with the vaccine rollout for over-85s starting today – many people will be offered their vaccination in these centres.

In the coming months, people will be able to self-register online to go to a centre to receive their vaccine.

The Department of Health said the design and layout of these centres also incorporates learnings from the Covid-19 swabbing centres.

Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “I would like to thank the HSE for their ongoing work in developing these vaccination centres across the country. These centres will be ready well in advance of vaccine supply when they will be used as part of our programme. People can expect to see these vaccination centres ready and waiting in their county.

“We have always said the vaccination programme would only be limited by the availability and reliability of supply in these early stages of the programme. In the coming months supply will increase substantially and we will see these centres operating to full capacity and administering vaccines to the general population, following the government priority list.”

The following are the locations of each of the vaccine sites:

Carlow – The Seven Oaks Hotel – Athy Road, Carlow

Cavan – Kilmore Hotel – Dublin Road, Kilgarry

Clare – West County Hotel – Limerick Road, Ennis

Cork – Páirc Uí Chaoimh – The Marina, Cork city

Cork - City Hall Cork – City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork city

Cork - MTU Campus Melbourn Building - Melbourn Rd, Bishopstown, Cork

Cork - Bantry PCC - Bantry, Co. Cork

Cork - Mallow GAA Club - Mallow GAA Club,Carrigoon, Co. Cork

Donegal - Letterkenny Institute of Technology - Port Road, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Dublin - Aviva Stadium - Landsdowne Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Dublin - Citywest Convention Centre - Citywest Hotel, Garters Lane, Saggart, Co. Dublin

Dublin - Helix Theatre DCU – DCU Santry

Dublin – TU Dublin Campus – Grangegorman

Galway - Galway Racecourse – Ballbrit, Galway

Kerry – Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre -Bypass Road, Killarney, Co Kerry

Kerry – Kerry Sports Academy – North Campus, Dromtacker, Tralee, Co Kerry

Kildare – Punchestown Racecourse – Punchestown, Naas, Co Kildare

Kilkenny – Cillin Hill Conference Centre – Dublin Road, Leggettsrath, Kilkenny

Laois – Midlands Park Hotel – Jessop St., Portlaoise, Co Laois

Leitrim – Primary Care Centre – Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Limerick – Radisson Hotel – Ennis Road, Limerick

Longford* – Longford Slashers GAA – Longford Town

Louth – Fairways Hotel – Dublin Rd, Haggardstown, Dundalk, Co Louth

Mayo - Breaffy House Resort – Breaffy, Castlebar, Co Mayo

Meath – Simmonstown GAA Club Navan – Simmonstown Gales GAA Co Meath

Monaghan – Hillgrove Hotel – Old Armagh Rd, Latlorcan, Monaghan

Offaly* – Faithful Field GAA Centre – Kilcormac, Tullamore, Co Offaly

Roscommon - Abbey Hotel – Galway Road, Co Roscommon

Sligo – Sligo IT Sports Arena – Sligo IT, Ash Ln, Bellanode, Co Sligo

Tipperary – Abbeycourt Hotel – Nenagh, Co Tipperary

Tipperary- The Clonmel Park Hotel – Poppyfields, Cahir Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary

Waterford – WIT Arena – WIT Sports Campus,Carriagnore, Waterford

Westmeath – International Arena AIT – Dublin Road, Athlone, Co Westmeath

Westmeath – Bloomfield House Hotel – Mullingar, Co Westmeath

Wexford – Riverside Hotel Enniscorthy – The Promenade, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford

Wicklow – Arklow Bay Hotel and Conference Centre – Sea Rd, Ferrybank, Arklow, Co Wicklow

Wicklow – Charlsland Golf Club – Greystones, Co Wicklow

*Contracts at these centres are to be finalised, the department said.